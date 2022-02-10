Valentine’s Day: Meesho sees 2X rise in orders from several cities including Bhubaneswar

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Meesho, India’s fastest-growing internet commerce platform, has witnessed a considerable rise in the sale of apparel, personal care, jewelry, soft toys, and sexual health products. This has led to a 50% average increase in orders across these categories. The season of love has seen 2X more women shopping for gifts as compared to men this year.

Meesho has also witnessed a 2X rise in orders from cities like Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada, Raipur, and Coimbatore compared to metros.

Key Valentine’s Day shopping trends include:

The top-searched keywords on Meesho are ‘rose gift boxes’, ‘soft toys’ & ‘valentine’s day gifts’.

The platform is seeing an 80% increase in demand for couple t-shirts, with more than 50% of the demand for couple t-shirts, sweatshirts and watches being driven by tier 4 cities likeBhadravati, Kota, Salur, Hospet, Valsad, Panchkula.

Jewelry and Personal Care items like makeup, facial kits and massagers registered a 50% increase in orders.

Gift hampers are seeing ~4X increase in demand from tier 2+ cities compared to tier 1 and metros

The demand for sexual health products has surged by 57%

According to Utkrishta Kumar, CXO, Business at Meesho, ”The value e-commerce market in India presents immense potential. At Meesho, we are solving for both accessibility and price for customers across the country. We have witnessed a 1.5X rise in orders as people set out to celebrate Valentine’s Day. It is interesting to see 80% of this demand emerging from tier 2+ cities. Today, customers are digitally-savvy and are increasingly veering towards e-commerce as a safe means to shop for their needs.”

Meesho provides access to over 77 million unique products from a plethora of categories. Customers have the convenience of shopping for a wide assortment of products at the lowest prices from the comfort of their homes. In 2021, Over 71% of all new Meesho users came from India’s Tier 3+ markets.