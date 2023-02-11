Valentine’s day glam look inspired by Hailey Bieber

New York: If you’re looking for a romantic but easy look for Valentine’s day on February 14, Hailey Bieber has inspiration sorted for you.

In January, Bieber sparked conversation on BeautyTok by demonstrating how she starts her glam by contouring her face with bronzer before applying any kind of complexion base. The order in which she applies her makeup got us thinking that might just be the reason why Bieber always nails such a bare and effortless makeup glow. She put her gleaming complexion on display again on February 7 and showcased a monochromatic mauve look with hyper-glossy eyes, lips, and cheeks. Bieber’s got us thinking that one shade is all we need on date night this Valentine’s Day.

Her shimmering, rosy cheekbones, in particular, have us wondering what formula she’s using these days.

There’s not a specific code or formula to the perfect Valentine’s Day makeup, but the holiday does give you an excuse to go pink or red from lids to lips.

