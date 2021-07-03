Valedictory Ceremony Of “Srujani”

Bhubaneswar: A month long programme “Srujani” was held from 6th January to 15th February, wherein various competitions were organised for giving an opportunity to the EMRS students to showcase their talents in various extracurricular activities.

There was overwhelming participation wherein almost 4000 students participated in 24 events divided into 3 groups. The Group – 1 consisted of students of classes VI & VII, the Group – 2 included student of Classes VIII, IX & X and the students of Classes XI & XII were included in the Group- 3.

The winners and participants were felicitated in the valedictory ceremony organised on 22.06. 2021 in virtual mode with the Principal Secretary, ST & SC Development Deptt. Smt. Ranjana Chopra as the Chairperson and the Commissioner NESTS, Sri Asit Gopal as the Chief Guest.

The ceremony was moderated by the Director (ST) Mrs. Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar who had conceptualised this beautiful programme and its apt name “Srujani” meaning CREATION. Their encouragement and support brought in hope and delight to the party of enthusiastic audience.

The winners were finalised by an independent team of judges were Guru Nimakanta Routray, Lecturer in Odissi Vocal of Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Guru Pankaj Kumar Pradhan, Lecturer in Odissi Dance of Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Shri Chandra Sekhar Sethi, Lecturer in Art and Crafts of B.K.

College, Mrs. Ananya Acharya (WEO, Bhubaneswar) and Mrs. Jayashreee Dhal ( WEO, Khurda). While the winners were given cash prizes, trophies and certificates, the participants were also felicitated by giving certificates of participation.

All the Principals of the EMRS, teachers, some students and parents participated in the valedictory ceremony. The programme truly established the fact that all restraints can be overcome if we are willing to provide better opportunities for all round development of our students. The festival was a gleam of hope for all students during this ensuing Covid Pandemic.