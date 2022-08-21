Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes after brief suspension due to inclement weather conditions

Jammu: The yatra to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hill in Katra town in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir resumed on Sunday morning after it was briefly suspended for a second time within 24 hours as a precautionary measure due to inclement weather conditions. The battery service to and from Ardh Kuwari, however, remain suspended.

“Following inclement weather conditions, Yatra has been suspended till the morning of August 21,” said Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Saturday.

The upward movement of pilgrims from Katra to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine resumed Saturday morning after flash floods forced the authorities to halt the yatra on Friday. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said late on Friday that priority was being given to pilgrims coming downwards.

“Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have already been deployed, The situation is being monitored. No untoward incident reported so far,” the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said.