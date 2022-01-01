Vaishno Devi Stampede: Rahul Gandhi Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed grief over the stampede that occurred at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine early on Saturday.

” The accident of stampede in Mata Vaishnodevi temple is saddening. My condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” tweeted Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, Lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha also expressed grief at the incident.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2.45 AM and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede.