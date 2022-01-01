J&K Lieutenant Governor Orders High-Level Probe Into Stampede At Vaishno Devi Shrine

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today ordered a high-level inquiry into the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in which at least 12 people were killed and over a dozen injured.

“Spoke to Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. Briefed him about the incident. A high level inquiry has been ordered into today’s stampede. The Inquiry Committee will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members,” the office of the LG tweeted.

According to officials, the stampede that occurred in the early hours of Saturday near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills was triggered by a heavy rush of devotees who have come to pay their obeisance to mark the beginning of the New Year.