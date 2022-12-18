Vaishnaw’s proposed design of Cuttack railway station gets massive +ve response on Twitter

Bhubaneswar: More than 70% of votes were received in favour of the proposed design for the redevelopment of Cuttack Railway Station which was posted on Twitter by the Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Union Railways Minister uploaded the design of Cuttack Railway station on Twitter and asked for public opinion on the proposed design. The design was inspired by the theme of Cuttack Barabati Fort architecture.

Minister had requested the public to give a rating on the design and based on the public rating further course of action would be taken. The public was requested to give maximum support to this new way of thinking.

“About 74% of vote ratings of ‘Very Good’ & ‘Excellent’ was in favour of the design, uploaded by the Railway Minister. This design is finalised by the Honorable Minister after such a massive response from the public,” the East Coast Railway informed on Sunday evening.