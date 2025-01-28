Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Electronics & IT, and Information & Broadcasting addressed the Sectoral Session on IT/ITeS/ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) on the sideline of the Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025.

Highlighting Odisha’s pivotal role in India’s technological revolution, the Union Minister shared key developments in IT, AI, semiconductors, and infrastructure investment that are set to shape the state’s future.

Utkarsh Odisha: A Global Platform for Odisha

Shri Vaishnaw emphasized the transformative impact of the Utkarsh Odisha programme, stating, “This initiative has positioned Odisha on the global stage, showcasing its immense potential in the IT and electronics sectors.” Announcing an investment worth ₹7,000 crore for IT initiatives in Odisha, the Union Minister underscored the state’s growing significance in India’s digital landscape.

Semiconductor Mission: A Game-Changer

Sharing updates on India’s ambitious Semiconductor Mission, Shri Vaishnaw remarked, “When the Prime Minister announced the mission on January 1, 2022, the world viewed it with scepticism. Today, global confidence in India as a semiconductor destination has surged, with Odisha poised to play a critical role in this journey.” He also highlighted the state’s remarkable talent pool, stating, “Odisha’s engineers and students are among the brightest globally and can drive this mission from their home state.”

To further strengthen semiconductor education and innovation, the Union Minister announced that seven additional universities and colleges in Odisha will soon launch semiconductor programs, complementing the four already selected.

AI Mission: Building the Future of Technology

Highlighting India’s strides in Artificial Intelligence, Shri Vaishnaw revealed that the country is progressing rapidly towards launching its own Large Language Model (LLM). “Through the India AI mission, we are building platforms to attract investments in AI compute facilities. In Odisha, we will work together with the state government to establish an AI Compute Facility and Data Center,” he added.

The Union Minister also shared updates on India’s AI compute ecosystem, which has attracted bids to create 18,000 GPUs, signalling robust growth and opportunities for investors.

Talent Development: Empowering the Next Generation

Shri Vaishnaw highlighted the government’s emphasis on nurturing talent through world-class facilities and programs. He noted the establishment of 5G labs across 100 universities, which have now expanded to 240 universities offering access to cutting-edge EDA tools. “Odisha’s universities are at the forefront of this transformation. These initiatives ensure our students are ready to innovate and lead on a global stage,” he stated.

Massive Investments in Railways, Telecom, and IT

Reiterating the central government’s commitment to Odisha’s development, the Union Minister flagged the investment made in Odisha in different sectors.

₹73,000 crore investment in the railway sector.

₹5,033 crore investment in telecom.

₹7,000 crore investment in IT, which will position Odisha as a key IT hub.

He also unveiled plans to create 15 million sq. ft. of state-of-the-art facilities to attract IT companies to Odisha, enabling the state to emerge as a preferred destination for global IT firms. “We are committed to making Odisha an IT hub. With robust infrastructure, strategic investments, and a focus on talent, the state is poised to lead India’s technological revolution,” Shri Vaishnaw affirmed.

The Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 continues to highlight the state’s growing prominence across sectors, with significant announcements and investments underscoring its potential to emerge as a global leader in technology and innovation.