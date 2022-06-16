Vaio SX12, Vaio SX14 Laptops With 12th Generation Intel Core Processors Launched  

New Delhi: Vaio SX12 and Vaio SX14 laptops along with their All Black Edition models have been launched in Japan and the US. The laptops are powered by the 12th generation Intel Core processors. While the regular models get 16GB of RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD, the All Black Edition models come fitted with 32GB of RAM and 2TB PCIe SSD.

Vaio SX12 and Vaio SX14 Price

The Vaio SX12 value begins at JPY 196,000 (roughly Rs. 1,13,650), nevertheless, the corporate is providing a reduction of JPY 10,000 until June 30. This implies that the bottom mannequin of the Vaio SX12 in Japan will value clients JPY 186,000 (roughly Rs. 1,07,860). The value of the identical laptop computer within the US is $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,17,000).

The business-centric Vaio SX14 value is similar because the Vaio SX12 in Japan in addition to within the US.

The All Black Edition of the Vaio SX12 and Vaio SX14 in Japan are priced at JPY 302,500 (roughly Rs. 1,75,500), nevertheless, they’re accessible for buy at a reduced value of JPY 279,500 (roughly Rs. 1,62,200) in Japan.

The All Black Edition of the Vaio SX12 and Vaio SX14 within the US are priced at $2,249 (roughly Rs. 1,79,400) and $2,499 (roughly Rs. 195,000), respectively.

The Vaio SX12 is available in Black, Bright Silver, Fine White, and Urban Bronze colors. The Vaio SX14 is launched in Black, Bright Silver, Fine White, and Rose Gold color choices.

Vaio SX12, Vaio SX12 All Black Edition specs

The Vaio SX12 mannequin sports activities a 12.5-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) non-touch show. It is powered by (as much as) a 12th-era Intel Core i7-1260P processor clocked at 2.10GHz (Turbo Boost as much as 4.70GHz) paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop computer will get 16GB LPDDR4x of RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD.

The Vaio SX12 will get Intel HD audio and a built-in stereo microphone with AI noise cancelling. There is a 2-megapixel webcam and fingerprint in addition to Windows Hello sign-in for biometrics. It includes a backlit keyboard, and the laptop computer is claimed to supply as much as 15 hours of backup on a single cost. Connectivity choices embody Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.1. It weighs about 1kg and comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed. Ports onboard embody two Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet ports, HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Vaio SX12 All Black Edition will get a 12th-era Intel Core i7-1280P processor paired with as much as 32GB LPDDR4x of RAM and as much as 2TB PCIe SSD. Rest all specs are much like the common Vaio SX12 mannequin.

Vaio SX14, Vaio SX14 All Black Edition specs

The Vaio SX14 mannequin sports activities with a 14-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) non-touch show, and is claimed to supply as much as 12 hours of battery. The remainder of the specs is identical because of the Vaio SX12 laptops. It is powered by (as much as) a 12th-era Intel Core i7-1260P processor paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB LPDDR4x of RAM, and 512GB PCIe SSD.

The Vaio SX14 All Black Edition has identical specs because the Vaio SX14 besides there’s a 12th-era Intel Core i7-1280P processor paired with as much as 32GB LPDDR4x of RAM and as much as 2TB PCIe SSD. The Vaio SX14 All Black Edition will get a 14-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) non-touch show and claims a battery lifetime of as much as 12 hours.