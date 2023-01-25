Vaibhavi Merchant Dances To Besharam Rang At Pathaan Screening; Watch

New Delhi: Ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated film Pathaan, the makers had organised a special screening at Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Actor Shaji Choudhary took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos from Pathaan screening on Tuesday. Choreographers Bosco Martis and Vaibhavi Merchant danced to Pathaan song Besharam Rang in a video Shaji posted. In his caption, he wrote, “Party full on.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first full-length film after Zero (2018).