Vaibhavi Merchant
Entertainment

Vaibhavi Merchant Dances To Besharam Rang At Pathaan Screening; Watch

By Pragativadi News Service
11

New Delhi: Ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated film Pathaan, the makers had organised a special screening at Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Actor Shaji Choudhary took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos from Pathaan screening on Tuesday. Choreographers Bosco Martis and Vaibhavi Merchant danced to Pathaan song Besharam Rang in a video Shaji posted. In his caption, he wrote, “Party full on.”

Take A Look:

>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaji Choudhary (@shajichoudhary)

</>

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first full-length film after Zero (2018).

Pragativadi News Service 16122 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking