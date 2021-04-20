Vadodara mosque turns into 50-bed COVID facility

Vadodara: A mosque at Jahangirpura in Vadodara has been converted into a 50-bed COVID facility demonstrating peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Hindus.

A trustee of the mosque told the media that in the month of Ramadan it was a befitting to do this. Long queues are seen outside hospitals in Gujarat due to the spike in coronavirus cases.

The Gujarat High Court recently said during a hearing on the overall pandemic situation in the state that COVID-19 patients are queuing up in ambulances as beds are not available in any hospitals.

The state Health Department said Gujarat logged 11,403 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest single-day spike so far. As many as 117 patients died due to the infection. Reports said for the first time ever the number of fresh coronavirus cases has crossed 11,000-mark in a day in the state.