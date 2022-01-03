Vaccination For 15-18 Age Group From Today

New Delhi: Vaccination opens for teens in the 15 to 18 age group from today amid a surge of Covid cases in multiple cities. Over 8 lakh teens have registered in the government’s CoWin portal and all will get a dose of Covaxin.

It is, however, to be noted that only Bharat Biotech’s indigenously-made shot ‘Covaxin’ will be used for vaccinating this age bracket.

According to a note sent by the Union health ministry to all states and Union territories, additional doses of Covaxin will be sent to the states for administering the vaccine to this population category.

The administration of a third dose of vaccine for health workers, frontline workers and vulnerable senior citizens will begin from January 10.

Two new vaccines — Corbevax and Covovax – have received clearance and may be used as booster doses. Sources said the new vaccines might be considered for the use of children as well.