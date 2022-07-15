Vaccination centres will be increased for better inoculation: Odisha Health Director

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has geared up for inoculation of COVID precautionary shots. The Health and Family Welfare department has also stepped up efforts to accelerate the coverage of precaution dose.

Director of Family Welfare and nodal officer of Covid vaccination Dr Bijay Panigrahi said Vaccination centres will be increased to more than 3000 to facilitate universal inoculation. Even college and educational institutions will also be included.

“More than 2.65 crore people yet to avail COVID precautionary shots. Today booster dose campaign is underway at 2320 centres in Odisha. There are only 13 lakh jabs available with us so, Centre will be asked to provide more vaccines,” said Panigrahi.

The free Covid booster shots will be given to people in the age group of 18-59 years from July 15 and will be available for 75 days.

“As the number of infections in Odisha continues to rise, the focus is being given for vaccinating people of all age groups,” informed Department of Health and Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi.

Both online and offline arrangements have been done for the 75-day free vaccination drive. Currently, the health department has not received any written instructions. However, there is a meeting with the Center today in which discussions will take place regarding the free vaccination, added Health and Family Welfare Director.