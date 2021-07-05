Vaccination awareness in Bhubaneswar through Dynamic Messaging Signboard

Bhubaneswar: Through Dynamic Messaging Signboard (DMS), the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited has also started giving messages on vaccination.

The Smart City is creating awareness through DMS in 27 locations working and displaying message to make aware people of the Smart City. It can be noted here that the Capital City Bhubaneswar is going to achieve a unique position in vaccination across the nation as it plans to vaccinate all its citizens very soon. The awareness creation for vaccination through the DMS has been initiated under the guidance and leadership of Smart City CEO Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh.

DMS is Dynamic Message Signboard. It is a smart output device for displaying real time as well as pre-recorded messages. DMS allows to display relevant information to public for information dissemination, the same can be controlled real time from command and control center. The severity of the messages along with the time for the display of the message is completely configurable in nature.

It can be noted here that in order to make the Vaccination Programme a great success and effective, BMC has constantly being organising special vaccination centres for slum residents, police and para military staff, journalists, bankers, judiciary staff, students and staff of IIT Bhubaneswar, inmates of Shelter for Urban Homeless, Beggar Homes, Old-age homes, hospitality industry, Chemists and Druggists, food delivery agents, security personnel, corporates, State Pollution Control Board, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Bhubaneswar Branch, Utkal Chamber of Commerce and transgender community members among others. Special drives are also going on for students going abroad for higher studies by appointment through 1929 24×7 Call Centre.