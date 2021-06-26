Vaccinated & Covid-Recovered Tests Positive For Delta Plus In Rajasthan

Jaipur: In the first case of Delta positive case in Rajasthan, a woman who had recovered from COVID-19 in May and was fully vaccinated, has tested positive with the Delta plus variant.

Reportedly, the health condition of the woman is stable, confirmed the government officials.

With this, Rajasthan has become the ninth state in the country to register the new virus strain.

Special instructions have been issued for tracing in and around the residence of the woman and all those people who tested positive in the area in the last one month will be tested again, Bikaner CMHO OP Chahar informed.

Notably, Delta plus variant has also been traced in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. The highest numbers of patients have been reported in Maharashtra with 21 cases.