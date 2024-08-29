Vacant RI, ARI, Amin Posts to be Filled Soon: Suresh Pujari

Bhubaneswar: The process to fill the vacant positions of 789 Revenue Inspectors, 1385 Assistant Revenue Inspectors, and 1169 Amin posts in the state has begun, following the approval from the Empowered Committee.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, addressing a specific query in the Assembly, mentioned that a request has been made to the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission for filling these posts through a direct selection process.

MLA Amarendra Das inquired about the number of vacant RIA, ARI, and Amin positions across all tehsils in the state and the timeline for their recruitment.

The minister responded that the state has secured authorization for a total of 3546 positions, of which 988 are currently vacant. He also noted that out of 3073 ARI positions, 1733 are vacant, and there are 1547 vacancies for Amin posts out of 2767.

Additionally, he highlighted that among the state’s 317 tehsils, there are vacancies for 5 tehsildars and 217 additional tehsildar positions. The minister emphasized in the legislative house that the recruitment process for these positions will commence shortly.