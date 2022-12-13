Vaani Kapoor sizzles in bralette and risque thigh-slit skirt as inspired by OG Kim Kardashian

Mumbai: Vaani Kapoor did a recent photoshoot inspired by the OG Kim Kardashian and posted the sizzling pictures on Instagram. It shows Vaani dressed in a lavender bralette and risqué thigh-slit skirt. Check out the post inside.

Vaani dropped the photos with the caption, “Mood [nail polish emoji] Inspired by the OG @kimkardashian [kiss emoji].” It shows the star serving jaw-dropping poses for the camera dressed in a lavender ensemble and statement-making jewels.

While the bralette features broad strap sleeves, a plunging scoop neckline accentuating her décolletage, a low back and a cropped midriff-baring hem, the skirt comes with a rolled low-rise waistline, an asymmetric hem and a risqué thigh-high slit extending up till her waist. Vaani wore the ensemble with a chunky chain-link choker necklace, an anklet and statement rings.

Meanwhile, Vaani glammed up the ensemble by opting for a nude mauve lip shade, shimmering lavender eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and sharp contouring. In the end, a centre-parted messy bun gave the finishing touch to Vaani’s look.