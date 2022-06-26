Vaani Kapoor Drops Selfie With The ‘One & Only Shamshera’ Ranbir Kapoor: Check Out Pic
New Delhi: Bollywood actress shared a happy picture with co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Shamshera stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt recently created a massive buzz in three cities as they launched the trailer of their upcoming film Shamshera.
Taking to Instagram, Vaani shared a black and white photo with Ranbir. She penned a sweet caption. The actress wrote, “With the one & only S H A M S H E R A #shamshera 22nd July.”
Take a look:
Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is set to release in theatres on 22 July. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
