V. Venkatram Appointed Technical Director Of Odisha Cricket Academy

Cuttack: The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has appointed Mr V. Venkatram as the Technical Director of Odisha Cricket Academy.

Mr. V. Venkatram has played 71 First-class matches & managed to take 222 wickets. He had captained the Bihar Ranji Trophy Team for 6 years.

Coaching Career – V. Venkatram

BCCI Level ‘3’ Coach

Had been the Coach & Educator at the National Cricket Academy for 5 Years.

Had been the Head Coach of Jharkhand, Tripura & Assam Senior Men Teams.

Head Coach of the Uttarakhand U23 Team

Director of Assam Cricket Academy

Mr. V. Venkatram is going to play a key role in the development of OCA’s much ambitious program Vision@2024’s various District Cricket Academies & nurturing talents throughout Odisha.

Mr Pranab Prakash Das (President), Mr Sanjay Behera (Secretary) and all other Office Bearers of OCA have congratulated him & wished him well for his future assignment.