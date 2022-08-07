Uunchai: FIRST look of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher & Boman Irani’s film out on Friendship Day

Mumbai: On Friendship Day, the Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media and shared the first look of his upcoming film ‘Uunchai.’ Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya celebrates the bond of friendship. With an ensemble cast of Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles, the film will bring to screen, a veteran star cast in a never seen before avatar. The film will be arriving in cinemas on November 11, 2022.

T 4369 – Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai. Join me, @AnupamPKher and @bomanirani on a journey that celebrates friendship. A film by @rajshri and #SoorajBarjatya, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22 pic.twitter.com/rO8xLz9ALE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2022

Uunchai will release in the diamond jubilee year of the iconic production house, marking its 75 years of establishment. Billed as a story of four friends, Uunchai went into production last October in Nepal. It was extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur. Uunchai marks director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s return to the big screen after 7 years. Like all Rajshri films, taking the legacy of wholesome entertainment forward, Uunchai promises to be a complete family entertainer.