Uttrakhand: Bodies of 7 trekkers recovered, 2 rescued & 2 remain missing

Uttrakhand: While bodies of 7 trekkers recovered and 2 persons were rescued, 2 still remain missing out of a group of 11 trekkers which had gone missing in Harsil.

Reportedly, 5 more bodies of trekkers from another group of 11 trekkers which went missing near Lamkhaga Pass have also been retrieved.

This has been informed by the Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.

Search and rescue teams from Uttarkashi spotted five bodies of trekkers on Thursday, while two members of the team were found dead by a rescue team in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarkashi district disaster management officer Devendra Patwal said.

A search is on for the two missing members of the team on a war footing with the help of a helicopter, Colonel Rajendra Prasad of 9 Bihar Regiment said.

The team consisting of eight trekkers — one from Delhi and the rest from West Bengal — and three cooks went missing on a trek to Chitkul recently.

They had begun the trek from Harsil in Uttarkashi district on October 11 and were to reach Chitkul via Lamkhaga pass.