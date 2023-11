All 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12, have been successfully rescued after 17 days of operation, reported news agency ANI.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister of State for Road and Highway, and General VK Singh were present at the site of the rescue operation and greeted the first workers.

The rescued workers now being taken to Chinyalisaur Hospital.