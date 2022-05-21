Uttarakhand: Thousands Of Pilgrims Stranded On Yamunotri Highway As Safety Wall Collapses

Dehradun: Thousands of Char Dham passengers were stranded after the security wall of the highway leading to the Yamunotri temple collapsed.

Besides, buses and other large vehicles were also stopped from passing through the area. As many as 24 buses and 15 minibuses of pilgrims (Char Dham) have been stopped. They were taken to the nearby ashram and the Sainchatti guest house.

Following this, the district administration is trying to evacuate the passengers from some of the smaller vehicles.