Uttarakhand Sinking Incidents: SC Declines Urgent Hearing, Posts Matter On Jan 16

Chamoli: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined urgent hearing of the Joshimath sinking incidents and posted the matter for hearing on January 16.

The top court said that “everything which is important need not come to the apex court.”

The situation in Joshimath, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, is deteriorating with each passing day as more buildings develop cracks due to land subsidence. At least 678 houses have developed cracks so far, and around 80 families have been evacuated from danger zones.

Joshimath has been divided into three zones, ‘Danger’, ‘Buffer’, and ‘Completely Safe’, based on the magnitude of danger from land subsidence or the sinking or settling of the ground surface.

Moreover, buildings marked under the unsafe zone and buffer zone in its vicinity are being vacated.

Authorities at Joshimath have started demolishing hotels and houses in the holy town, which developed cracks in the wake of the landslide and subsidence.

Almost a week after cracks appeared in many roads and hundreds of houses of Joshimath, Uttarakhand, authorities on Sunday declared it a landslide and subsidence-hit zone.