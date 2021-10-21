Uttarakhand Rains: Death Toll Rises To 54

Dehradun: The death toll in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand rose to 54, with five people still missing.

The Army, along with multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local authorities are conducting rescue and relief operations.

Till now, the NDRF has rescued more than 1,300 people from flood-affected areas in the state.

According to reports, the State has witnessed a massive damage and it would take time to return to normalcy, said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after visiting Kumaon, one of the worst-hit regions by the heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said rainfall will reduce significantly, with the state likely to stay dry for the rest of the week.