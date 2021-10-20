Uttarakhand Rains: Death Toll Mounts To 46

Dehradun: The death toll in rain-battered Uttarakhand has mounted to 46 following several incidents of flash floods and landslides.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Wednesday visited Kumaon, one of the worst-hit regions in the state, to take stock of the situation.

The CM announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the families of those who were killed in the rain-related incident in the state. He said that Rs 10 crore each has been sanctioned for all the DMs as relief fund so that they make all the arrangements immediately.

On October 19, Uttarakhand registered 39 more deaths. Of these, the highest number of deaths (28) were reported in Nainital, six in Almora, two each in Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar, and one in Bageshwar.