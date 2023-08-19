Uttarakhand Rain Fury: Over Rs 11 Crore Spent On Affected People As Immediate Assistance

Dheradun: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said the state has suffered a lot of destruction due to the active monsoon in the state this time.

While talking to news agency ANI, he also said the Union government has sent a team, which is trying to evaluate the situation on the ground due to rain and flood. Dhami also said that officials from his government are meeting affected people on a regular basis to try to restore normalcy in the state. He added, “We are trying to lessen the after-effects of the disaster.”

His comments have come after Uttarakhand cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj on Saturday said the state government has so far provided immediate assistance of over Rs 11 crore to flood-hit people in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts, reported news agency PTI.

He further said that the state government is currently assessing the extensive damage caused to human life and property in the state due to the excessive rains. Maharaj, who is in charge of culture, tourism and PWD departments said roads and bridges in the state have also suffered huge damages due to heavy rainfall.

He was quoted as saying by PTI: “The extent of damage to roads and bridges across the state is being assessed and the process of rebuilding them would start after the monsoon.”

The minister further mentioned that rainwater inundated houses, shops, and agricultural fields in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts. Excessive rainfall also destroyed crops spread over hundreds of hectares.

Moreover, he said over Rs 11 crore has already been spent on providing immediate assistance to the flood-hit farmers and people in the two districts. Maharaj also informed that 406 roads in Uttarakhand are blocked due to landslides.