Uttarakhand Police Say No To Religious Conclave In Roorkee

New Delhi: A right wing group’s request for a religious gathering at Roorkee has met with a firm no from the Uttarakhand police, singed by the huge controversy over hate speeches at several such events, including the one at Haridwar in December.

The police have taken prompt precautionary measures — including the imposition of prohibitory orders banning large gatherings and flooding the area with police personnel.

The police have also registered a First Information Report against the organisers, citing the Supreme Court orders to the state government to ensure that no further hate speeches are given.

The right wing group had sought permission for a religious conclave in Roorkee on Wednesday, setting off alarm bells in the police department.