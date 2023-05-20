Uttarakhand Police Registers Domestic Violence Case Against Bolangir Royal Family

Bhubaneswar: Trouble for the royal family of Balangir mounted further after Uttarakhand police registered a case of domestic violence Arkesh Narayan Singh Deo, his father Ananga Udaya Singh Deo, brother Kalikesh Singhdeo and mother Bijayalaxmi Devi.

A case was registered at Rajpur police station in Derahdun following a complaint lodged by Arkesh’s wife Adrija Singh.

Adrija had lodged a complaint of domestic violence and dowry torture against her husband and in-laws members.

As no action was taken in response to her complaint, she met the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttarakhand seeking justice.

The DGP had handed over the matter to the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Dehradun.

Adrija had alleged her husband, who is the son of former Odisha Minister Ananga Udaya Singh Deo, had once attempted to kill her by hiring a contract killer.

“They abused me through their staffers. Their guards were monitoring my movement. They also installed a camera which was pointed towards my room. This in an invasion of privacy. I have also lodged a domestic violence case against them,” Adrija had said.

She has also sought protection citing threat to her life.

Adrija, who is the granddaughter of former Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh, is currently residing in Uttarakhand with her family members.

On the other hand, Arkesh has refuted the allegations. “The allegations are false. The matter is currently sub-judice in a Dehradun court. I have complete faith on the judiciary. The truth will come to fore soon,” he said