Uttarakhand Govt To Honour Bus Staff Who Saved Rishabh Pant On January 26

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday announced that his government will honour Haryana Roadways bus driver and conductor, who helped rescue Rishabh Pant after the accident, on January 26.

Dhami said, “Uttarakhand government will honour the driver and the operator of Haryana Roadways, who saved the life of cricketer Rishabh Pant on 26 January.”

He added, “The driver and operator risked their lives to save the life of Rishabh Pant. The Cricketer’s car rolled a couple of times in front of their eyes (after hitting a divider and going up in flames on the Delhi-Dehradun highway). The Haryana Roadways’ staff proved their mettle as they tackled the emergency situation.”

Rishabh Pant is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Uttarakhand.

On December 30, Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee. The 25-year-old was alone in the car and suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg.