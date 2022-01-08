Uttarakhand Govt Bans Political Rallies Till Jan 16

Dehradun: In view of the rising coronavirus instances, all political rallies, dharnas and demonstrations have been banned in poll-bound Uttarakhand until January 16.

As per a government order, the restrictions on political rallies as well as demonstrations will continue at least till January 16.

It is pertinent to mention that in Uttarakhand, there are more than 800 cases a day on Friday, a few months later, and the number of Covid cases is constantly increasing.

According to the order, in addition to the pool and water park, the Anagan Wadi Center and schools up to Class XII will remain closed.

Earlier, the Congress party decided to postpone its big rallies in Uttarakhand, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa owing to the Omicron scare.