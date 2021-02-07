Uttarakhand Flood: President Kovind Expresses Concern Over Loss Of Lives

Dehradun: President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed his grief over the loss of lives in massive flood in the Dhauliganga river.

“Deeply worried about the glacier burst near Joshimath, Uttarakhand, that caused destruction in the region. Praying for well being and safety of people. Am confident that rescue and relief operations on ground are progressing well, ” tweeted the President.

The mega flood in the Dhauli Ganga river occurred when a glacier burst in Joshimath in the district endangering the lives of the inhabitants along the banks of the river.

About 100 to 150 people are feared killed and hundreds of labourers, who were working at a power project in the area, are missing, according to a report.

So far, 8-10 bodies have been recovered while rescue operation to trace missing other is underway, sources said.