Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Submits Resignation To Governor

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday announced his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya.

The development comes a day after Trivendra Singh Rawat met central BJP leaders in Delhi.

There has been speculation that BJP was mulling political changes in the state after several ministers and MLAs expressed apprehensions over Rawat’s working style.

Rawat was named the chief ministerial candidate by the BJP after it stormed to power in 2017, winning 57 of 70 seats in the state assembly.