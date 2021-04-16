Uttarakhand braces to fight coronavirus with new guidelines

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government on Friday announced a slew of measures to counter further spike in the deadly coronavirus infection.

The government’s decision comes a day after over 700 new infections were reported at the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. Lakhs of devotees have been attending the Mela ever since it is being held.

The state chief secretary Om Prakash announced that public transport such as bus and auto-rickshaws shall operate with no more than 50 per cent of their total sitting capacity. Coaching centres, swimming pools and spas were completely closed till further orders.

A night curfew will be imposed across the state starting from 10.30 pm every night till 5 am with immediate effect. Senior citizens over 65 years of age and pregnant women and children below 10 years are not advised to go outside.

Uttarakhand had recorded a single-day rise on September 19 last year when 2,078 cases were reported. The total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 1,16,244 in Uttarakhand. Nine more people succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 1,802.

Dehradun has reported the maximum number of 914 cases, followed by Haridwar (613), Nainital (156), Udham Singh Nagar (131) and Pauri (105).