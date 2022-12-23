Uttar Pradesh’s Sania Mirza To Become India’s 1st Muslim Woman Fighter Pilot

New The daughter of a TV mechanic Shahid Ali, Sania Mirza is all set to become the first Muslim fighter pilot of India. She has secured overall 149th rank in National Defence Academy (NDA) exam.

A resident of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, Sania Mirza said her inspiration was Flight Lieutenant Avani Chaturvedi.

“I was very much inspired by Flight Lieutenant Avani Chaturvedi & seeing her I decided to join NDA. I hope younger generation will someday get inspired by me,” she told ANI. Sania has secured second position in the 19 seats reserved for the women in NDA. Avni Chaturvedi was declared the first woman fighter pilot along with two of her companions, Mohana Singh Jitarwal, and Bhawana Kanth.

Sania is native of a small village named Jasovar that falls under Dehat Kotwali police station area. The budding girl fighter pilot completed her high school from Pandit Chintamani Dubey Inter College in her village.

“There were only two seats reserved for the women in the fighter pilot wing. I failed to grab a seat in the first attempt. However, I managed to bag a seat in the second attempt,” Sania Mirza was quoted as saying by ETV Bharat online. She also said that it’s a myth that candidates with good communications skills in English are selected for this coveted league.

Sania, who studied in a Hindi medium school, said that Hindi medium students too can achieve success if they are determined. On December 27, she will join NDA Khadakwasla in Pune. The parents as well as the villagers are feeling proud of her.

After her Class 10, she got admitted to Guru Nanak Girls Inter College in Mirzapur city to complete her Class 12, said a report in in Hindi daily Amar Ujala. Sania was also Class 12 topper in UP Board in the district. In April 2022, she sat for the coveted NDA exam and passed it with flying colours with 149th rank.