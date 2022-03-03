Uttar Pradesh Elections Phase 6: Voting begins, CM Yogi Adityanath in fray

Gorakhpur: Voting for the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Thursday, March 3. A total of 57 assembly constituencies from 10 districts — Kushinagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria and Ballia– are going to polls in the sixth phase. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is contesting from his home turf Gorakhpur.

Adityanath is fighting his first Assembly polls from Gorakhpur Urban, while state Congress president Lallu is contesting from Tamkuhi Raj seat and Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit as BJP minister to join the Samajwadi Party, from Fazilnagar. The electoral fate of many incumbent ministers, among the 676 candidates in the fray, will also be decided in this phase.

They include Surya Pratap Shahi trying his luck from Pathardeva seat, Satish Chandra Dwivedi from Itwa, Jai Pratap Singh from Bansi, Shree Ram Chauhan from Khajani and Jai Prakash Nishad from Rudrapur.

These 57 assembly segments spread across 10 districts, of which 11 are reserved, are crucial for the BJP. In the 2017 assembly polls, it had won 46 of these seats.