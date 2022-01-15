Uttar Pradesh Election: SEC Suspends Cop, FIR Lodged For Over Crowding

Lucknow: The in-charge of Gautam Palli police station has been suspended by the State Election Commission over a massive gathering at the office of the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow on Friday.

Besides, the SEC has also sought a clarification from two senior officials over the incident.

According to reports, the gathering was witnessed during the welcoming ceremony of two former ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government and some BJP MLAs into the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

“Taking cognisance of the report… in view of the violation of COVID protocols yesterday – January 14 (at SP office) in-charge Gautampalli, Dinesh Singh Bisht, to be suspended with immediate effect due to gross negligence in the discharge of duties,” the state chief election commissioner said in an official statement.

Besides, the commission also sought a clarification from the ACP (Lucknow) Akhilesh Singh and Additional City Magistate (First) Govind Maurya by 11am on Saturday, the statement said.