Uttar Pradesh: Eight Killed As Double-decker Buses Collide On Purvanchal Expressway

Lucknow: At least eight people were killed while 16 others injured when a Delhi-bound double-decker bus rammed into a stationary double-decker bus on the Purvanchal Expressway in Barabanki on Monday.

The identities of the deceased persons was not known immediately.

According to reports, the bus coming from Sitamarhi in Bihar hit the stationary bus from behind near Narendrapur Madraha village.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

“The loss of life in a road accident on Purvanchal Expressway is very sad. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for speedy relief and rescue operations and proper treatment of the injured,” Adityanath said in a tweet.

पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस-वे पर सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद है। संबंधित अधिकारियों को राहत व बचाव कार्य तेजी से संचालित करने और घायलों के समुचित उपचार हेतु निर्देश दिए गए हैं। प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति तथा घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 25, 2022

