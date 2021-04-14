Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Tests Positive For COVID-19

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Wednesday informed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Following this, Adityanath has appealed to all those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested and take precaution.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has also tested positive for Covid-19. Akhilesh gave this information in a tweet and advised all those who had come into contact with him in recent days, to get themselves tested.

India on Wednesday reported 1,84,372 new Covid-19 infections – the highest single-day rise in cases since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The overall case count rose to 1,38,73,825. With 1,027 more deaths in 24 hours, the toll went up to 1,72,085. Active Covid-19 cases stood at 13,65,704, while 1,23,36,036 people have recovered from the disease.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 13.72 crore people and killed 29,56,845 since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 7.81 crore people have recovered from the infection.