An undertrial prisoner died under mysterious circumstances at Jharpada Special Jail in Bhubaneswar, leading to allegations of murder by the family within the cell.

The prisoner, identified as Bidyadhar Guru from Behera Sahi in the Maitree Vihar police jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar, had been lodged at Jharpada Jail since October 5. The Senior Superintendent of the jail notified the family about Guru’s critical health condition today.

A communication from the jail authorities stated that Bidyadhar Guru was transferred to Capital Hospital for medical attention after his condition worsened in jail, urging his kin to be present at the hospital. Upon the family’s arrival at the hospital, they learned of Guru’s demise before their arrival.

The body was sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death. However, the deceased’s family alleged that he was subjected to torture inside the cell and claimed to have noticed injury marks on his head.

In response to the incident, the Odisha Director-General of Prisons and Correctional Services Arun Kumar Ray stated that Bidyadhar Guru, employed as a driver, was lodged at Jharpada Jail on an NDPS charge. The jail records indicate he was a drug user. Following the deterioration of his health, he was rushed to Capital Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. “The death’s cause will be confirmed after the autopsy report. In relation to this, an unnatural death case has been filed. The investigation will proceed according to protocol, and if deemed necessary, a magisterial inquiry will be initiated,” stated the DG of Prisons.

The senior police official, meanwhile, dismissed the murder accusations made by the family of the deceased prisoner and told media persons that initial evidence indicates the UTP passed away due to cardiac arrest.

