UTP Escapes From Court Premises In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: An Under Trial Prisoner (UTP) managed to escape from the premises of JMFC III court in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday while being taken for a hearing from Jharpada Jail amid police security.

The accused, identified as Prashant Ghadei (30) was arrested for running a gang of snatchers. Several such cases are pending against Prashant at different police stations in the state capital.

The concerned department has started a probe regarding the activities of the escort party in taking the accused from the jail to the court while efforts are underway to nab him.