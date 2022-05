Bargarh: An undertrial prisoner lodged at Sohela Sub Jail in Bargarh district committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling this morning.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Mohit Rout of Petupali village under Sohela police limits in the district.

Mohit was arrested on charges of murdering his wife and had been lodged at Sub Jail, Sohela on May 7.