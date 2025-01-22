Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Bhubaneswar to attend the “Utkarsh Odisha”-Make in Odisha Conclave-2025 to be held at Janata Maidan on January 28.

In this context, a state-level preparatory meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja at the Conference Hall in Lok Seva Bhavan to ensure smooth and orderly execution of the Prime Minister’s visit.

In the meeting, the Chief Secretary gave necessary instructions and suggestions to conduct the Prime Minister’s visit smoothly and in an orderly manner.

As per officials, the Prime Minister will depart from New Delhi at 8.35 am on January 28, reach Bhubaneswar airport at 10.35 am and reach Janata Maidan at 10.55 am to participate in the “Utkarsh Odisha”-Make in Odisha Conclave program from 11 am to 12.30 pm. The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave Bhubaneswar airport for Uttarakhand at 12.55 pm.

Discussions were held regarding the extensive security arrangements made at the venue and on the route of the Prime Minister’s visit.

Similarly, the Commissionerate Police will tighten security in Bhubaneswar city. There will be strict security arrangements during the Prime Minister’s visit.

Among other arrangements, the meeting will include provision of medical services and health care facilities at the venue by the State Health and Family Welfare Department and Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar, along with a critical care box and medical team near the stage.

A detailed discussion was held on the arrangements regarding the firefighting measures at the venue. Maintenance of adjacent roads, necessary repairs, sanitation and cleanliness of the roads will be ensured. The Power Department and TPCODL have been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply with additional generators.

The officials discussed the uninterrupted drinking water supply, stage preparation, internet facilities, media management and news distribution system. A control room will also be functioning from the State Home Department like the previous time for the Prime Minister’s visit.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home (Home) Department Satyabrat Sahu, Fire Services Director General of Police Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi, along with Principal Secretaries, Commissioners and Secretaries of various departments related to Industries, Works, Commerce and Transport and Urban Development Department, Information and Public Relations etc., Managing Director of Idco, District Collector, Khurda, other senior officers of various departments and police administration, Director of Bhubaneswar International Airport were present and participated in the discussion regarding the arrangements and preparations made and to be made in view of the Prime Minister’s visit.