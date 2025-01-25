Some of the most influential figures in Indian industry including L N Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal, Sajjan Jindal, Naveen Jindal, Karan Adani, and TV Narendran are scheduled to attend the much-awaited ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’ in Bhubaneswar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Utkarsh Odisha 2025 conclave on January 28, 2025. The event is expected to welcome over 100 representatives from 16 countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Vietnam, Italy, Belarus, and the United Kingdom. Altogether, an estimated 7,500 industrial delegates will be attending the grand event.

Key Investment Prospects

Odisha is emerging as a frontrunner in India’s impending industrial revolution. Forecasts from the Utkarsh Odisha event suggest potential investments totalling Rs 5 lakh crore.

Odisha Industries Minister Sampad Swain on Saturday informed that the new government has already approved 159 industrial proposals with an investment of Rs 2.75 lakh crore within its first seven months. These projects promises creation of 2.15 lakh jobs