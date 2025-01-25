Odisha government is committed to realizing the dream of a developed Odisha, stated Sampad Chandra Swain on Saturday in a press meet for Utkarsh Odisha Conclave which is set to be held in Bhubaneswar from January 28th to 30th.

On this occasion, the minister said, “A whole new era is about to begin in the overall development of Odisha like natural disasters. The state government is committed to realizing the dream of a developed Odisha. To make Odisha a prosperous and industrialized state, a double engine is going to be organized with the efforts of the government”.

The Utkarsh Odisha Conclave will be held from January 28th to 30th, 2025 is going to be a milestone and historic event for investment in Odisha. This will help to innovate and broaden the future of Odisha’s industrial sector. It can contribute significantly towards making Odisha a technological industrial hub and realizing India’s aspirations of a leading economic powerhouse.

Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi and the inspiring guidance of Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi along with the visionary mission, the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave can catalyze the overall and long-term economic growth of Odisha.

Our government invests in the state, industrial growth and so on Committed to creating a conducive environment for new job creation.

The primary objective of the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave is to highlight Odisha’s leading role in various industries, both traditional and modern, through this conference. Our government believes that focusing on different sectoral industries can be the engine of industrial growth. Therefore, on the occasion of this summit, special attention will be given to investment in various major industries. Special focus will be given to investment in sectors like mining, chemical industry, metal industry, textile industry, renewable energy, green energy and IT. Through this conference, more and more investment and partnership will be emphasized

in these areas.

For this, the Odisha government has implemented a robust strategy including road shows, sectoral roundtables and direct discussions with large industry representatives. We also inform investors about our state’s investment-friendly policies, state-of-the-art industrial infrastructure and economy, demographics and geographic location.

The state aims to position itself as a major investment destination for both national and international investors and achieve promising results in this endeavour. The goal of our government is clear. To make Odisha a prosperous, industrialized and inclusive state by 2036.

We focus on ensuring that growth, job creation and economic benefits reach every corner of the state. Utkarsh Odisha Conclave is associated with the vision of promoting industrialization, increasing investor confidence and ease of doing business. The twin-engine approach of the government is to make Odisha an attractive destination for strategic investment through the promise of speedy approvals, administrative transparency and a business-friendly environment.

The areas we are prioritizing at the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave will promote long-term industrial growth and job creation. We are focusing on employment-oriented sectors like Textiles, Garment Manufacturing, IT/ITES Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Food Processing. These industrial sectors can contribute significantly to building the industrial infrastructure of Odisha and creating employment for the youth.

We are also pushing for investments in emerging sectors such as electronics products, renewable energy, biotechnology and green fuels. The future of Odisha is to diversify its industrial hinterland. Leveraging an industry that is not only high-growth but future-proof. The state is playing a leading role in the field of green energy and sustainable technologies by taking the lead in green hydrogen, green ammonia and waste-to-energy projects.

In this series, we are introducing new policies to increase transparency, reduce delays and create a business-friendly environment. Emphasis is placed on Ease of Doing Business to attract foreign investors and enable them to operate efficiently in Odisha.

Sustainability is central to Odisha’s industrial growth strategy. We are actively promoting green energy, renewable energy and eco-friendly technologies. Our industrial policies and resolutions promote industries that adopt sustainable practices and prioritize renewable energy. Initiatives like waste-to-energy projects, circular economy, and green fuel production are being emphasized. Our government is committed to ensuring industrial growth with sustainable development goals and this approach is reflected in our policies, plans and various initiatives.

Utkarsh Odisha – Make-in Odisha Conclave 2025 is expected to have a significant impact on job creation, especially in the manufacturing, IT and logistics sectors. The government of Odisha wants to create huge direct and indirect employment opportunities through industrial cooperation. Apart from this, the youth of the state is ready for the needs of new consumer industries. Emphasis is also placed on training and skill development for survival.

Through initiatives like ‘Skilled in Odisha’, the government is working towards creating a skilled workforce in the state to enable growth in sectors like IT, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors and renewable energy.

Singapore, Malaysia and Australia will participate as partner countries of Odisha in the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave. Along with that, around 20 countries like Britain and America will participate in this summit. The participation of developed nations in this conference will provide Odisha with opportunities for technology transfer, joint ventures and knowledge exchange.

High-quality cooperation with international investors. It will further strengthen Odisha’s position in the field of global industry. An example of Odisha’s growing strategic cooperation has been seen in the recent Odisha Business Meet with Singapore, where 8 agreements were signed in the areas of green energy, industrial infrastructure and efficiency. This MoU will help make our state a global business centre and strengthen our state’s role in India’s East Policy.

Our government is committed to promoting Industry 4.0 technologies including automation, loT and Al within the industry. To promote technology-driven innovation, IT and startup hubs have been established in the state and will continue to invest in research and development. Companies are also being given incentives.