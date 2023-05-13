Utkalika Organising 45-Day-Long Handicrafts & Handlooms Exhibition At Rasulgarh

Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Cooperative Handicrafts Corporation Ltd. with the financial support of Directorate of Handicrafts, Odisha, Bhubaneswar functioning under Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Govt of Odisha. Utkalika is organising a 45-day State Level Exhibition, Handicrafts & Handlooms Exhibition-2023 from 13.05.2023 to 26.06.2023 at Marketing & Sourcing Hub, Rasulgarh, Bhubaneswar.

In this exhibition, 30 no of artisans covering 11 districts of Odisha like Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Cuttack, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, Balangir, Bargarh, Koraput and Nayagarh are participated for display and sell of their craft products. Different kinds of Handicrafts/Handlooms products like stone carving, wood carving, Sabai grass, golden grass, Appliqué, pattchitra, silver Filigreei, tribal jewellery, palm leaf engraving, Brass & Bell metal, dhokra, horn craft, Jute work, Pattchitra saree, Paddy craft, terracotta, Handlooms sarees, dress Materials, stole, etc. are displayed.

In view of the organization and conduct of such a exhibition, it is expected that the estimated business is to be 50 lakh rupees and expected to attract more than 30 thousand spectators.

Odisha is famous for traditional arts & craft. We have a great Handicrafts and Handlooms tradition. Organizing such exhibitions will promote the Handicrafts and Handlooms of the state and our artisans will get an opportunity to sell their products. This can increase the export of Handicrafts and Handlooms of the state to foreign countries along with their economic prosperity.

Smt. Rita Sahu, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent), Department of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts, Government of Odisha inaugurated this 65th Foundation Day celebration. Sri Sangram Keshari Paikaray, President, Khadi and Gramodyoga Board, Mr. Saroj Kumar Patel, Special Secretary to Govt., Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Ms. Pranati Chhotray, Director, Handicrafts, Odisha, Kumari Debasmita Sahu, President, Utkalika, Sri Prashant Kumar Mahapatra, Vice-President, Utkalika, Ms. Kalyani Patnaik, Joint Secretary to Govt. Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department Cum-Managing Director, OSCHC Ltd, Mr. Ashok Kumar Hota, Senior Assistant Director, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, Bhubaneswar, and other officials were present on this special occasion.

Odisha State Co-operative Handicrafts Corporation was established on dtd. 13.05.1959 as a Apex cooperative Society for promotion of Handicrafts Industry by sale of Handicrafts produced by the artisans of the state with the aim of providing employment to the artisans of Odisha. The State Government, Central Government and 116 Primary Handicraft Cooperatives societies are all share holder member in this apex cooperative society.

For the overall development of artisans of Odisha, Utkalika has 8 branches both within the state viz. Bhubaneswar, .Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar Airport, Angul, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Jaipur and 6 branches outside the state viz. New Delhi, Mumbai, Calcutta, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The products produced by the artisans are being sold through exhibitions organized with the financial support of the state and central governments.

Marketing and Sourcing Hub is being inaugurated at Rasulgarh, Bhubaneswar today. Main objectives of Marketing & Sourcing Hub, which is established by the financial assistance of State and Central Governments to promote artisans for production of quality goods through interaction with both buyers and sellers along with display and sale of handicrafts products through a large and modern handicraft marketing centre.