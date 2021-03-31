Utkala Dibasa: Tata Tea Premium Salutes the Kadak Spirit of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: On Utkal Dibas, Tata Tea Premium – Deshki Chai, pays a tribute to the state by creating an enormous Sand Art Installation in association with the renowned Padma ShriIndian Sand Artist, Sudarshan Pattnaik, and celebrates the glory and heritage of Odisha.

While Odisha is known for its unique and diverse treasures, the people of Odisha are known for their resilience and have stood strong every time they been required to do so. Hence, the state that is known for its ‘KadakIrade’ blends in well with the core proposition of TATA Tea Premium which offers a ‘Kadak Chai’ for the ‘KadakSpirited’ people of Odisha.

With this insight, the Sand Artwork will capture the ‘Kadak’ spirit of the people of Odisha and bring alive elements which are the symbols of pride for them. The Sand Art Installation gives a glimpse of various elements that has put Odisha on a global map with the lens of culture, monuments, landscape, and heritage. The huge Konark temple, Mukteshwar Gate, Shanti Stupa, Odissi dancer in her gracious costume, the very famous Puri beach of the state, all bring out moments of joy for the people of the state.

Speaking about the initiative, Puneet Das, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Packaged Beverages – India,Tata Consumer Products, said, “The stunning architectures, history, dialects, vibrant art music, and dance forms make Odisha truly unique and diverse. On Utkala Dibasa, we are honored to partner with Sudarshan Pattnaik, a world-renowned Indian Sand Artist and a Padma Shri holder who hails from Odisha, to pay a tribute to this culturally rich state and celebrate the ‘kadak’ spirit of people of this state.”

Last year, the brand came out with all new packaging designed especially for the region, capturing the essence of Odisha in its truest form. The re-launch of the product celebrated the pride of Odisha thereby showcasing elements that define the culture and emotions of the state in its entirety.