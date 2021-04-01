Utkala Dibasa: Dharmendra Pradhan urges people to make Odisha No 1 in world

Kolkata/Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Utkala Dibasa, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged the people to make Odisha flourish on the world forum.

Speaking virtually from the banks of River Hoogly here on Thursday on the occasion of Odisha’s 86th foundation day (Utkala Dibasa), Pradhan said the state was formed on April 1,1936 with the sole aim of giving rise to a society that transcends all the barriers language, caste and creed.

The Union Minister said it is high time that we should come forward to make Odisha flourish by 2036. He recalled the contribution of Utkal Gaurab Madhusudan Das, Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo, Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati, Byasakabi Fakir Mohan Senapati, Kabibar Radhanath Ray and Gangadhar Meher. Odisha was born out of the movement on April 1, 1936.

The Union Minister said Odia race never bowed down before others and added that from King Kharavela to Boxi Jagabandhu and Veer Surendra Sai led the Odias to the pinnacle of glory.

Pradhan said Odisha is the only state which enjoys nature’s bounty in the shape of long coastline, vast forest resources, minerals and highly intelligent human resources.

The Union Minister had took the opportunity to answer the queries posed by people on Facebook. He said all should work in unison to contribute to the development of Puri Temple and added that President Ram Nath Kovid had recently contributed Rs 1 lakh for the development of SriMandir from his salary.

Pradhan said it is our utmost duty to carry forward the culture of Western Odisha through local for vocal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also dwelt upon the possibility of setting up of a steel plant in Kendrapara district.