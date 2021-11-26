Utkal University To Host Online Roundtable On Media Ethics & Social Justice

Bhubaneswar: Utkal University’s Department of Sociology is going to host an online roundtable in collaboration with WJEC‑UNESCO on ‘Quality Education in Eastern India: Media Ethics and Social Justice’.

The event would take place on the 1st of December 2021 at 10:30 AM.

This Roundtable is hosted globally in a few countries every year. The event will be streamed live on the Department of Sociology Utkal University YouTube channel.

Dr Tanaya Mohanty and Ms Sasmita Soren are the convener and co-convener of the programme. Organising Committee of the programme includes Dr Rabindra Garada, Dr Roma Ranu Dash, Prof. Navaneeta Rath and Sri Bishnuprasad Mohapatra. P.G. Council Chairman, Utkal University, Prof. Basant Mallick, along with senior journalists and media researchers have given their consent to act as panellists in the round table which includes Mr Rajaram Satpathy, Prof. Maitrayee Chaudhuri, Jawaharlal Nehru University; Prof. Biswajeet Das, Jamia University; Sampad Mohapatra; Prof. Mrinal Chatterjee, Prof. Sunnetra Sen, Narayan, IIMC; Sanjib Mishra, Kasturi Ray, Pranta Pratik Patnaik, Bidu Bhusan Dash, and Jayanti Buruda. Prof. Sabita Acharya, Vice-Chancellor, and Dr Avaya K. Nayak, Registrar of Utkal University would online grace the occasion on online mode.