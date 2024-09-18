Bhubaneswar: Utkal University has suspended an associate professor from the Economics department following serious allegations of molestation by a female student. The incident reportedly took place on August 16 when the student visited the professor’s office to collect some books. According to the student’s complaint, the professor allegedly harassed her and warned her not to disclose the incident.

The university’s internal committee conducted a thorough investigation and submitted its findings to the vice-chancellor, leading to the professor’s suspension. The professor has been instructed not to leave the headquarters without permission. Additionally, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has registered a case based on a petition filed by an RTI activist.

This incident has raised serious concerns about student safety and the measures in place to protect them within educational institutions. The university authorities have assured that they are committed to ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all students.